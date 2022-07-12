“Saturday Night Live” is holding onto its title as the most Emmy-nominated series in history.

The long-running comedy sketch show received another 9 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, bringing its total to 315 since it premiered in 1975.

“SNL” scored a nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon also picked up nods for Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for the show. Jerrod Carmichael was nominated in the Guest Actor category for hosting an episode this season.

“What an honor! SNL is the most wonderful convocation of talents and people and I share this with all the cast, writers and crew,” Yang said in a statement. “I was on a plane watching ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ when I found out because I am a company man. Stream Peacock now.”

The sketch show also got nods for production design, directing, music direction, short form nonfiction series and sound mixing.

“Saturday Night Live” has won 86 Emmy Awards so far. The show has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for the last five years.

Last year, Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph also scored wins for the series, earning the statuettes for Best Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series. The series also won for production design, directing, hairstyling, lighting, and makeup.

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be simulcast live on Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.