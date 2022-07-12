The Marvel Cinematic Universe has raked in 19 Emmy nominations this year, split across four of the franchise’s Disney+ series.

“Moon Knight” had eight nominations, “Loki” got six, the animated series “What If…?” took home three nods and “Hawkeye” had two. One of the nominations for “What If…?” went to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was recognized in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his performance as Star-Lord T’Challa.

The MCU didn’t notch any acting nominations this year; a departure from last year, when Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn received nods for their performances in “WandaVision.” However, “Moon Knight” star Oscar Isaac did score an acting nod for his performance in “Scenes from a Marriage.”

Here’s how the nominations broke down across each series:

“Moon Knight”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie/Special

Outstanding Character Voice Over Performance

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

“Loki”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (hour or more)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (hour or more)

Outstanding Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy/Drama Series

“What If…?”

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (both Chadwick Boseman and Jeffrey Wright)

“Hawkeye”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Performance