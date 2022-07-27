Amazon's 'The Boys' led streaming in Q2. (Amazon)

‘The Boys’ Carried Amazon Prime Video in Q2; Will ‘Rings of Power’ Deliver Next? | Charts

by | July 27, 2022 @ 2:35 PM

Breaking down the streamer’s quarterly viewership drivers, including ‘The Expanse’

Amazon announces earnings on Thursday, and while Prime Video only represents a fraction of the massive company’s operations, it plays a key role in the value proposition of Prime membership for consumers.  As Americans face stubborn inflation, many streaming services will be on the chopping block as households look to save money – could Amazon’s bundled approach to its Prime membership be a key factor that keeps subscribers sticking around?

In Q2, “The Boys” was Amazon’s standout hit. It had 31.29 times the demand of the average series for the quarter. This put it well ahead of Amazon’s other original series last quarter. “The Boys” was the third most in-demand series overall in the U.S. in June. While the other top ranked series from Amazon all had solid demand, none came close to that of the grisly superhero series that become a flagship original for the streamer.

