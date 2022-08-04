Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Beats CNN in Total Viewers Again – But Can’t Crack the Key Demo

by | August 4, 2022 @ 10:29 AM

Fox News Channel was unsurprisingly first in total viewers and among the 25-54 demo

In the battle for cable news viewership, MSNBC has pulled ahead of CNN for the 18th consecutive month in terms of total views, but CNN continues to better capture the key 25-54 demographic.

MSNBC came in second overall among the cable channels during both primetime and total day for the month of July. The network posted an average of 1.3 million total viewers during primetime, but only mustered about 765,000 total average viewers for total day, according to Nielsen data.

Katie Campione

