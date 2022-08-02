But CBS reruns win in total viewers, with a repeat of ”The Neighborhood“ being the most-watched show of the night

The long-running reality dating series secured a 0.72 in the demo, which was the top spot of the night. However, the episode was just edged out for the title of most-watched by a rerun of CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” which earned 3.2 million viewers (compared to the 3.1 million people who tuned in for “The Bachelorette”).

ABC once again courted the highest ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic during primetime on Monday, as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia traveled to France with their suitors on “The Bachelorette.”

ABC might still have earned the title of most-watched overall, but a less than favorable showing from its newest reality competition series “Claim to Fame” sunk its average viewership to 2.7 million. Despite opting for re-airings, CBS stayed strong with an average 3 million viewers throughout the night.

Here’s how primetime ratings broke down across the major broadcast networks:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 0.61 rating in the key demo, while CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 3 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

NBC was second in ratings with an average 0.35 in the demo. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million. Fox was third in ratings with an average 0.31 in the demo, and NBC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.6 million. CBS was fourth in ratings with an average 0.25 in the demo. Fox was fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.9 million.

“The Bachelorette” kicked things off on ABC with a 0.72 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Claim to Fame” secured a 0.39 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” fought its way to a 0.37 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. A rerun of “Weakest Link” received a 0.3 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” earned a 0.27 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beat Shazam” climbed to a 0.36 demo rating and 2 million total viewers.

CBS’ night of reruns began with “The Neighborhood,” which drew a 0.28 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” held onto a 0.26 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. “NCIS” took home a 0.24 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” squeezed out a 0.25 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.04 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 380,000. “Roswell, New Mexico” aired to a 0.04 demo rating and 441,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “In the Dark” had a 0.03 demo rating and 318,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Telemundo finished first with an average demo rating of 0.4 along with 1.3 million total average viewers. “Casa de Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., elicited a 0.5 demo score and 1.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Amor Valiente” managed to secure a 0.3 rating in the key demo and 973,000 viewers. At 10, “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime with a 0.2 key demo score and 1 million total viewers.

Univision was second in the rating with an average demo score of 0.3 and 1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” began at 8 and scrounged up a 0.3 key demo rating and 854,000 total viewers. “Herencia: Legado Amor” followed with the network’s highest scores of 0.4 and 1.2 million total viewers. Then, “Mujer de Nadie” finished the night with a 0.3 demo score and 925,000 total viewers.