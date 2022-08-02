Rachel Recchia and Tino on "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Wins Primetime Monday Ratings

by | August 2, 2022 @ 4:28 PM

But CBS reruns win in total viewers, with a repeat of ”The Neighborhood“ being the most-watched show of the night

ABC once again courted the highest ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic during primetime on Monday, as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia traveled to France with their suitors on “The Bachelorette.”

The long-running reality dating series secured a 0.72 in the demo, which was the top spot of the night. However, the episode was just edged out for the title of most-watched by a rerun of CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” which earned 3.2 million viewers (compared to the 3.1 million people who tuned in for “The Bachelorette”). 

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Bachelorettes on Hayden’s Instagram Mea Culpa: ‘A Public Apology, It Doesn’t Feel as Personal’
Trever St. John

Trevor St. John Joins ‘Young & the Restless’ in Mystery Role

‘Station 19': Merle Dandridge, Pat Healy and Josh Randall Upped to Series Regulars for Season 6
House of the Dragon vs. Rings of Power

‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Rings of Power': Which Prequel Are Fans Most Looking Forward to? | Chart

Cradle to Grave: Inside Hollywood’s Push Into Preschool Programming
WWE Smackdown FOx Ratings

Fox Is Friday’s Highest-Rated Primetime Network Thanks to ‘WWE Smackdown’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 About to Get Underway as Caterina Scorsone Says ‘Classic Cast’ Is ‘Ready and Revving’

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Larry Ellison Steps Up as Top GOP Midterm Fundraiser, Donating $15 Million This Year – But Why?

Inside the HFPA’s Heated Golden Globes Sale – What Will Hollywood Do Now? | Analysis
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Big Ratings Help CBS Dominate Thursday Primetime