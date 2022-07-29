telenovela Eva Longoria

NBC

Turkish Entertainment Content Is Booming – in Latin America? | Charts

by | July 29, 2022 @ 5:45 PM

The country that straddles the Middle East and Asia is pumping out content like ”The Power of Love: Latin America“ to draw in new viewers

Demand around the world for Turkish series has been booming recently. But perhaps nowhere more than … Latin America?

Yes, audiences living in the region that defines telenovelas are all about shows coming out of a country 5,400 miles away that straddles both the Middle East and Asia. Latinos from Buenos Aires to Santiago have discovered Turkey’s episodic series in a big way but also snagging viewers to dramas and shows that promote family values.

Become a member to read more.
Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Big Ratings Help CBS Dominate Thursday Primetime

Wall Street to Hollywood: Spend Less on Streaming Shows, Winter is Coming | Analysis
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Cancellation

8 Reasons Why ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Was Canceled: Low Ratings, Stale Politics and No Karaoke
Roku Earnings

Roku Shares Plummet 24% as Q2 Ad Spending Withers
Illuminated Projection Screen in An Empty Cinema

Imax May Go on Q2 Earnings Victory Lap Following ‘Top Gun’ Box Office Bonanza

Why Facebook’s Q2 Ad Slump Should Make Hollywood Nervous | Analysis
NBC America's Got Talent Ratings

‘America’s Got Talent’ Wins Tuesday Primetime Ratings, Boosting NBC to Most-Watched Network
Disney+ R-Rated Movies Deadpool

Why Disney+ Has Embraced R-Rated Movies – Even If Parents Don’t Like It | Analysis

The Looming Recession: How Much Damage Will it Do in Hollywood?
The Emmys (Getty Images)

Emmy Awards: Is the Television Academy Representing Audience Demand? | Charts
kevin-feige-comic-con

In an Emotional Comic-Con Return, Marvel Showed Fans Its Future | Analysis