‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday’s Highly Competitive Primetime Ratings Battle

The long-running CBS reality competition series was broadcast’s highest-rated show, but not it’s most-watched

On Wednesday night, CBS’ “Big Brother” managed to snag the best overall rating in the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic with an remarkably strong 0.8 score. But even as the popular reality competition series scored an impressive demo rating, helping CBS become the night’s highest-rated network, it wasn’t even among the two most-watched primetime offerings on Wednesday.

As broadcast television approaches the highly-anticipated fall season, the competition for primetime ratings is beginning to heat up.

That honor falls to NBC, which scored the most total average viewers with 4.1 million thanks to the strong performances of “America’s Got Talent” and “Password.”

Here’s how primetime shook out across the broadcast networks:

CBS was first in the ratings with a 0.5 average rating in the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic while posting 2.5 million total average viewers. As mentioned, “Big Brother” led the night with a 0.8 rating in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time slot while nabbing a solid 3.8 million total viewers. “Challenge: USA” followed at 9 with a 0.4 score and 2.1 million total viewers. And at 10, “S.W.A.T.” kicked in the door for a 0.2 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

NBC was second in the ratings with an average demo rating of 0.4, but a network-leading 4.1 million total average viewers across primetime Wednesday night. The always reliable “America’s Got Talent” led the Peacock with a 0.5 demo rating and 5.4 million total viewers, the most-watched primetime title on the night. “Password” followed at 9 with a 0.5 demo score and a healthy 4.5 million total viewers. At 10, “Chicago P.D.” closed out primetime with 2.2 million total viewers.

Fox was third in the ratings with a 0.3 average score in the ad-friendly audience target. “MasterChef” began at 8 and cooked up a 0.3 demo rating and 2.0 million total viewers. At 9, “So You Think You Can Dance” tangoed to a 0.3 score and 1.4 million total viewers. Fox does not air primetime programming at 10.

ABC was fourth in the ratings with a 0.2 average demo score and 1.3 million total viewers. The network aired the most programming across primetime Wednesday between “The Conners” (0.3, 1.9 million), “The Goldbergs” (0.2, 1.2 million), “Abbott Elementary” (0.2, 1.1 million), “Home Economics” (0.2, 1.0 million) and “Press Your Luck” (0.2, 1.4 million).

The CW was last in the ratings with an average demo score of 0.0 and 291,000 total average viewers. At 8, “Mysteries Decoded” garnered a 0.0 demo score and 430,000 total viewers. It was followed at 9 by “Wellington Paranormal” (0.0, 178,000) and at 9:30 p.m. by a rerun of “Wellington Paranormal” (0.0, 128,000). Like Fox, The CW does not air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in the ratings with a 0.4 average demo score and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Futbol Central” began at 8 and notched a 0.3 demo rating and 786,000 total viewers, followed by “MLS Futbol” from 8:30 to 11, which kicked up a 0.4 demo score and 1.1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.25 average demo score and 999,000 total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP” started primetime with a 0.3 demo score and 1.0 million total viewers and was followed by “Amor Valiente” at 9, which cruised to a 0.2 score and 950,000 total average viewers.