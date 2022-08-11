CBS Big Brother Ratings

CBS' "Big Brother" dominates Wednesday primetime ratings. (CBS)

‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday’s Highly Competitive Primetime Ratings Battle

by | August 11, 2022 @ 2:59 PM

The long-running CBS reality competition series was broadcast’s highest-rated show, but not it’s most-watched

As broadcast television approaches the highly-anticipated fall season, the competition for primetime ratings is beginning to heat up.

On Wednesday night, CBS’ “Big Brother” managed to snag the best overall rating in the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic with an remarkably strong 0.8 score. But even as the popular reality competition series scored an impressive demo rating, helping CBS become the night’s highest-rated network, it wasn’t even among the two most-watched primetime offerings on Wednesday.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

Will Hollywood’s $21 Billion Cash Hoard Be Enough to Save Studios? | Analysis

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Primetime Tuesday Ratings With First Live Show of the Season

Why Is Hollywood Supporting ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Republican John Thune’s Reelection Campaign?

Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek Finally Catching a Break? Wall Street Thinks So
ABC Bachelorette TV Ratings

‘The Bachelorette’ Gets Monday’s Primetime Ratings Rose for ABC
Alex Jones

Alex Jones Damages Send a Message to Conspiracy Theorists, But Won’t Impact Disinformation, Experts Say

Cox’s $525 Million Acquisition of Axios Raises Concerns for Independent Media | Analysis
elvis-austin-butler

New Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max After 45 Days

Ratings: ‘WWE Friday Night Smackdown’ Pummels Its Way to Top of the Demo Again