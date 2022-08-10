‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

HBO Max’s ”Original Sin“ debuts alongside Amazon’s ”Paper Girls“ and Netflix’s ”Uncoupled“ and ”Keep Breathing“ in this week’s rankings

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Leading the pack is HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” the fourth series in the “Pretty Little Liars” universe and the first to debut on streaming rather than on ABC Family or Freeform. The spin-off premiered on July 28 and had 18.5 times the demand of the average series, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The fact that “Original Sin” is part of a well-established franchise helped the show to be an immediate hit. It ranked as the fifth most in-demand breakout series this week while other new series saw large jumps in demand but haven’t yet reached the same level of audience attention as the most recent “Pretty Little Liars” show.

“Paper Girls,” the sci-fi show based on a comic book series from Amazon Prime Video, had 16.8 times the average series demand last week, its first full week since premiering on July 29. Prime Video dropped all the season’s episodes at once, so this week may well be the peak demand for this show.

Two new shows from Netflix ranked among the most in-demand new series this week. “Uncoupled,” a rom-com starring Neil Patrick Harris, reached 16.6 times the average series demand for the week. “Keep Breathing,” a wilderness survival drama, just made it into the top 10 with 14.8 times the average series demand.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., July 30-Aug. 5, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Demand for FX’s “The Old Man,” which streams on Hulu, saw the biggest decrease last week after its finale on July 21. After topping the ranking last week, its demand fell below two series belonging to two of the most popular franchises: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” This is another good example of how belonging to a well developed and interconnected franchise with a devoted fan base, like “Star Trek” or “Star Wars,” can help a show to remain in demand for an extended period of time.

“Black Bird” from Apple TV+ continued to grow in demand last week, moving up to fourth place this week from sixth place last week. Its finale was released on August 5, so it may see a further increase in demand this week as the results from the episode come in.

For more from WrapPRO content partner Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.