"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" (HBO Max)

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | August 10, 2022 @ 5:10 PM

HBO Max’s ”Original Sin“ debuts alongside Amazon’s ”Paper Girls“ and Netflix’s ”Uncoupled“ and ”Keep Breathing“ in this week’s rankings

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Four new series with recent premieres shook up the breakout shows ranking this week.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Primetime Tuesday Ratings With First Live Show of the Season

Why Is Hollywood Supporting ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Republican John Thune’s Reelection Campaign?

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek Finally Catching a Break? Wall Street Thinks So
ABC Bachelorette TV Ratings

‘The Bachelorette’ Gets Monday’s Primetime Ratings Rose for ABC
Alex Jones

Alex Jones Damages Send a Message to Conspiracy Theorists, But Won’t Impact Disinformation, Experts Say

Cox’s $525 Million Acquisition of Axios Raises Concerns for Independent Media | Analysis
elvis-austin-butler

New Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max After 45 Days

Ratings: ‘WWE Friday Night Smackdown’ Pummels Its Way to Top of the Demo Again
star-trek-strange-new-worlds-cast

Why Paramount+ Needs to Look for New Frontiers to Compete in the Streaming Wars | Charts

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Creators Break Down the Twin Theory and That Haunting Halloween Murder