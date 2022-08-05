Netflix and Disney should be on guard once Warner Bros. Discovery launches its new combined streaming service. (Getty, TheWrap)

How Demand for the HBO Max-Discovery+ Combo Will Stack Up in the Streaming Wars | Charts

by | August 5, 2022 @ 4:02 PM

The combined Warner Bros. Discovery library will make it a viable threat to Netflix and Disney

Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s planned HBO Max-Discovery+ offerings can place the company’s platform right in the mix of domestic streaming leaders Netflix, Hulu and Disney.

Set to launch in summer 2023, the move will combine the company’s assets into a one-stop shop for consumers looking to take advantage of its deep library of content. The new service will be even better positioned to compete against other streamers for audience attention.

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

