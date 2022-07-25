The Emmys (Getty Images)

The Emmys gear up for in person show. (Getty Images)

Emmy Awards: Is the Television Academy Representing Audience Demand? | Charts

by | July 25, 2022 @ 4:24 PM

Critics and audiences are finally agreeing on standout nominees with ”Stranger Things“ and ”Ted Lasso“ leading most in-demand shows

The 74th Emmy Awards will return to a fully live in-person ceremony following the restrictions brought on by COVID-19 in the last two years, and the most prestigious awards for American television decided for the first time not to share the list of nominations by network or platform, focusing only on the nods by titles.

The perennial question around awards season is how well are these accolades representing popular demand for content and what is the relevance of awards determined not by public opinion but by a select, narrow subset of voting members?

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

kevin-feige-comic-con

In an Emotional Comic-Con Return, Marvel Showed Fans Its Future | Analysis
Nope UFO

‘Nope’ Opening Weekend Slip Is Still a Win for Original Films at the Box Office

ABC Is Most-Viewed Broadcast Network for Thursday’s Primetime Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo

‘For All Mankind’ Topples ‘Ted Lasso’ to Become Apple TV+’s Most In-Demand Show | Charts
Legion M Jeff Annison Paul Scanlan

Legion M Founders: ‘It’s Amazing How Many Decisions’ Are Made by One or Two Executives

‘The Boys’ Star Karen Fukuhara on Using Dildos to Take Down Russian Oligarchs

Why ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Is a Prime Example of A24’s Brand Strength | Charts

‘Ted Lasso’ Actors James Lance and Jeremy Swift on Trent Crimm’s and Higgins’ Storylines
jan. 6 hearing

Jan. 6 Hearings Day 8: Trump Tweeted, Watched Fox News and Ignored Pleas to Intervene While Riots Raged
Shows Leaving Netflix NCIS Breaking Bad New Girl

When 10 Popular Netflix Series Are Set to Leave the Service – and Why It Matters (Exclusive)