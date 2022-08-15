Ratings: WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ Wins Another Friday Night for Fox

by | August 15, 2022 @ 5:14 PM

But reruns on ABC were the most watched

It should come as no surprise that WWE’s “Friday Night Smackdown” battled its way to the top of primetime yet again last Friday.

The Fox broadcast netted a 0.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. But its 1.9 million viewers wasn’t enough to beat ABC’s reruns of “Shark Tank” and “20/20,” which averaged 2.4 million viewers across primetime.

Katie Campione

