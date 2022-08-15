From left, ABC's "Bachelor" stars Peter Weber and Matt James and TikTiok's "50 Dates 50 States" star Matt Wurnig.

‘TikTok Bachelor’ Scores More Viewers Than ABC’s Reality Hit – on a Fraction of the Budget

by | August 15, 2022 @ 2:47 PM

Matt Wurnig, who went viral for his ”50 Dates 50 States“ series, drew 10,000 prospective love matches for Season 2

His journey to find love might not be airing in primetime, but Matt Wurnig (also known as the TikTok Bachelor) has gotten triple the audience on his most popular TikTok video than “The Bachelor” franchise secures on an average night — on a fraction of the budget.

The Season 19 premiere of “The Bachelorette” aired to about 3 million live plus same-day viewers on July 11, according to official Nielsen data. The three pinned videos at the top of Wurnig’s “50 Dates 50 States” account boast about 11 million views total, and that’s not including the hundreds of other videos Wurnig has posted since he decided to launch his series about dates he sets up with women from all 50 states.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ Wins Another Friday Night for Fox
Cassandra Butcher & Helen Hoehne Split

‘Why Has It Taken 75 Years to Add Black Members?’ Hollywood PR Exec Confronts HFPA President to Her Face at Festival Event (Exclusive)
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
jurassic-world-dominion-cast

Universal Earns $3 Billion at Global Box Office in Calendar Year, the 1st Studio Since 2019 to Hit That Mark

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Posts Big Thursday Primetime Ratings – But CBS Doesn’t Win the Night

How College-Set TV Shows Are Finally Portraying the Student Loan Debt Crisis
Full Mint Films Web 3 Hollywood

Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3

Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday’s Highly Competitive Primetime Ratings Battle

Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney