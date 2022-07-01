JR Saxophonic attends TikTok House Party at VidCon 2022. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TikTok)

5 Ways TikTok Stars Are Reshaping the Creator Economy

by and | July 1, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Short-form video is dominating and everyone from tech to media to Hollywood is spending generously for a way in

While it wasn’t long ago that YouTubers were all the rage at Anaheim’s VidCon convention, the overwhelming rise of TikTok made anyone dabbling in videos longer than 60 seconds look like dinosaurs. And it’s clear that whether you’re MSNBC, the Oscars or Hello Sunshine, everyone is in an arms race to figure out the best way to tap into the white-hot short-form video market.

VidCon made its triumphant return to the Anaheim Convention Center last week, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and in that time the conversation has shifted away from reaching audiences on YouTube to creating short-form content in what’s still a relatively new storytelling medium on TikTok (and other platforms seeking to emulate the Chinese-owned app’s success). That meant numerous panels that revolved around short-form in a big departure from VidCon’s YouTube-centric roots.

Harper Lambert

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

