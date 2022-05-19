Highlights from IAB's 2022 NewFronts.

From Connected TVs to Netflix: The Biggest Trends From NewFronts | PRO Insight

by | May 19, 2022 @ 4:09 PM

Here are five major topics on everyone’s mind at this year’s digital showcase for advertisers, according to Yahoo’s Iván Markman

The theme for this year’s International Advertising Bureau NewFronts was “Stream On,” which in IAB’s own words, “embodies the cultural zeitgeist of consumers’ penchant for digital video content when and how they want it.” In other words, the focus at NewFronts this year was all about how consumers use the many different streaming services available to them, how companies can take advantage, and what they have in store for the future.

NewFronts, like Television’s Upfronts, is the annual event where digital platforms present their upcoming programming to ad buyers. In a mix of livestream and virtual events that took place in New York City from May 2-5, the event included talks on the future of media, as well.

Become a member to read more.

Iván Markman

Iván Markman is the Chief Business Officer at Yahoo, where he oversees the unit’s B2B business. Additionally, Markman holds board positions with DPAA, the leading global trade marketing association connecting digital out-of-home media with the advertising community. Before joining Yahoo, Markman served as special advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors of Comscore. Previously, Markman was GM of Neustar’s Marketing Services business. Prior to that, he was the VP of Corporate Strategy at Yahoo.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Reigns Victorious in Wednesday’s Demo

Fandom CEO to Streamers: Find Your Franchise and Extend the Experience Beyond the Screen
stranger things

‘Stranger Things’ Creators Upset Over Season 4 Spoilers Leak in Monopoly Game (Report)
the-umbrella-academy-3-cast

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Trailer Finds the Umbrellas Going Toe-to-Toe with the Sparrows (Video)
Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos

Netflix Investor Demands More Transparency for Streaming Giant’s Political Lobbying
top gun: maverick

Beyond Imax: Premium Movie Formats Are Looking for a Windfall as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Off
Downton Abbey A New Era

Can ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Finally Bring Seniors Back to Theaters?
forgetting-sarah-marshall-jason-segel

The 57 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Elon Musk Vows to Vote Republican, Calls Democrats ‘The Party of Division and Hate’

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Penultimate Episode Scores Biggest Numbers Since Season Premiere

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Beams Up to Top of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart