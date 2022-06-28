TheWrap

YouTube Commands Two Thirds of the Video Ad Market – for Now | Charts

by | June 28, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The video platform dominated the $14.8 billion in ad spending last year, but TikTok is a rising competitor

YouTube is dominating the lion’s share of the online video ad market as longer videos prove easier to monetize for platforms and advertisers. That’s currently working in YouTube’s favor, but shorter ads are becoming popular and may give TikTok an opening to steal some of that market share.

Advertisers are pouring a lot more money into YouTube this year as the market doubles down on video. In the first quarter of 2022, ad spend on YouTube skyrocketed 57% over the previous quarter, to $482 million, according to ad intelligence platform MediaRadar. There was an overall 30% increase in online video ad spending from Q4 2021, totaling $5.5 billion in the quarter.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

top gun: maverick

How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Broke All the Rules to Become a $1 Billion Box Office Hit
Jason Blum Office With a View Blumhouse

‘The Black Phone’ Producer Jason Blum Laments Rising Film Budgets: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Good for Business’

Apple TV+ Can Boast a Higher Hit Rate Than Netflix Despite Fewer Shows | Charts
Stanley Cup Finals TV Ratings

Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 4 Scores Top Spot Wednesday
jason blum black phone

Jason Blum on How ‘The Black Phone’ Will Test Box Office for Original Horror Movies

Netflix’s ‘First Kill’ Stakes Its Claim on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Could Netflix Rush a Roku Acquisition to Tap the $9 Billion Midterm Election Ad Market?
Elvis The Black Phone

Can ‘Elvis’ or ‘The Black Phone’ Break Through in This Blockbuster-Heavy Box Office Season?

How Paramount+ Became a Contender in the Streaming Wars | Charts

Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 Skates to Monday Ratings Win
abigail disney bob chapek disney

Abigail Disney Poised to Mount Shareholder Battle Over Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s $32.5 Million Salary (Exclusive)