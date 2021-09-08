TikTok Star Addison Rae Signs Multiple Picture Deal With Netflix

TikTok Star Addison Rae has signed a multi-picture film deal with Netflix following her acting debut in “He’s All That” for the streamer.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Rae will also executive produce the projects that she will bring to the streamer.

In “He’s All That,” the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 teen rom-com “She’s All That,” Rae stars as a popular beauty influencer determined to turn her scruffy classmate into prom king. The film was released on Aug. 27, and the streamer estimates that more than 55 million households will watch the movie within the first month of release. It’s already hit No. 1 in 78 countries, including Brazil, France and Saudi Arabia, according to Netflix.

“Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by ‘He’s All That’ and her already passionate fan base,” Naketha Mattocks, director of family film at Netflix, said. “We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.”

Rae has more than 83.3 million followers on TikTok, 39.2 million on Instagram and almost 5 million on Twitter. The 20-year-old also recently released her first single, “Obsessed,” in March, and was nominated for the breakthrough social star at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Rae is represented by WME, One of One Management, the Lede Co. and Nixon Peabody.

Variety first reported the news.