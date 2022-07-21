Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that Facebook’s redesign will launch a new tab, called Feeds, in a move that mimics TikTok’s algorithm of chosen videos.

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts,” Zuckerberg said in Facebook post. “So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order.”

The app’s redesign will split up users’ “home” sections into two parts: “Feeds,” which will showcase posts from friends, Pages groups in chronological order and the newly-coined “Home,” which will highlight recommended content based on the company’s discovery engine.

“The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about,” Zuckerberg wrote, “But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.”

“[Home] is where you will discover new content through recommendations in addition to connecting with your friends and family,” Meta said in an announcement Thursday. “From Home, you can also create a Reel, see what your connections are sharing on Feed and in Stories, and build community over new and shared interests.”

By separating personal content, populated from users’ friends and groups, and recommended content — and by making “Home” the default destination when the app is opened — the redesign mimic’s TikTok’s algorithmically chosen videos. The redesign comes a month after rumors that Facebook planned to change its algorithm to compete with TikTok.

In “Feeds,” users can curate a Favorites list of friends and Pages to filter the content in this new tab. According to the announcement, there are no Suggested For You posts in Feeds and ads are included.

The redesign will be available as soon as today for some people, and users will notice Feeds as a tab in their shortcut bar.