Hyperreal has worked with the estate for Notorious B.I.G. and Paul McCartney. (Hyperreal/Capitol Records)

Why VFX Companies Want to Craft Your Hyper-Real Avatar for the Metaverse

by | July 13, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

WrapPRO Special Series: Stars to everyday people can create, own, evolve and use their ”digital DNA“ across technologies in limitless ways

If you saw the viral music video for Paul McCartney’s “Find My Way,” which features the 79-year-old rocker digitally de-aged to look like he’s 20, you may have figured out that’s not really the rock legend dancing.

But unlike a digitally de-aged performer you might see in a Marvel movie or Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” McCartney owns the rights to the virtual version of himself reimagining his Beatles-era youth. And if he wanted to, he could take that youthful image and use it elsewhere. In fact, he could use it anywhere the metaverse might one day allow him to explore.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

