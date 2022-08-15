Cassandra Butcher & Helen Hoehne Split

Courtesy of Cassandra Butcher

‘Why Has It Taken 75 Years to Add Black Members?’ Hollywood PR Exec Confronts HFPA President to Her Face at Festival Event (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by and | August 15, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

”We need… to make sure the work is actual and not performative,“ veteran publicist Cassandra Butcher tells TheWrap

A prominent Hollywood publicity executive questioned the diversity efforts of the Golden Globes’ Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a public exchange last week with the organization’s newly re-elected president Helen Hoehne, TheWrap has learned.

Cassandra Butcher, who is among the 100-plus Hollywood publicity executives who have boycotted the organization in the past 18 months over the group’s lack of reform and racial diversity, challenged Hoehne at an HFPA-sponsored panel last Thursday at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

