Inside the HFPA’s Heated Golden Globes Sale – What Will Hollywood Do Now? | Analysis

by and | July 31, 2022 @ 5:00 PM

Tense debate preceded the decision to shed the group’s non-profit status, but the awards’ future is far from certain

Now that Golden Globe voters have elected to sell the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to their billionaire interim CEO Todd Boehly in exchange for annual salaries, Hollywood has to decide: does the industry want the awards to come back as before?

The weeks leading up to last week’s vote to sell to Boehly’s Eldridge Industries — a move that will shed the awards show’s non-profit status — were rife with tension and shouting matches among members, even though the vote was overwhelmingly in favor, 76-18. In a final, contentious member meeting, even Boehly threatened to walk away from the deal as he fought to get it across the finish line, according to multiple insiders.

