Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the major streaming services compare to one another by subscribers and ARPU. (theWrap)

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts

by | August 15, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Recent subscriber fluctuations amid Wall Street’s Hollywood reset makes the streaming wars more competitive than ever

The streaming industry has never been so crowded. And as Wall Street and cash-conscious consumers have begun to look at the business with a more critical eye, it’s time once again to round up the total subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) stats we learned about the major streamers from the most recent round of quarterly earnings results.

Despite the promise of a more lucrative tomorrow (emphasis on tomorrow) relentlessly pushed by media companies in recent quarterly earnings reports, Wall Street has been less than kind to Hollywood in 2022. All the major entertainment companies have seen shocking drops in stock prices this year including Netflix (59%), Disney (29%), Paramount Global (21%) and Warner Bros. Discovery (48%). This trend, and the fact that most streaming services will continue to lose money for years, raise concerns about the foundational future of the entertainment industry.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

