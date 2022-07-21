Shows Leaving Netflix NCIS Breaking Bad New Girl

Netflix is set to lose some of the most-watched shows across all of streaming in the next few years. (TheWrap)

When 10 Popular Netflix Series Are Set to Leave the Service – and Why It Matters (Exclusive)

by | July 21, 2022 @ 10:45 AM

From ”NCIS“ to ”New Girl,“ some of the streamer’s most-watched licensed titles will be departing the streamer in the next few years

As Netflix continues to try and claw its way back from a $200 billion stock-market hole, the top streamer must soon also contend with the looming loss of some of its most-watched titles.

In June, Netflix U.S. lost 12 seasons of CBS’ “Criminal Minds” and it’s been reported that Tina Fey’s “30 Rock” will depart the streamer later this month. But in a joint investigation with What’s on Netflix, TheWrap has learned of additional upcoming expiration dates for high-profile licensed titles currently nestled in the streamer’s U.S. library. Should extensions not be reached by Netflix and the series owners, these titles will be removed from the domestic catalog on the upcoming dates.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

