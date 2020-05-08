…And a ‘Community’ Movie? Dan Harmon Says Conversations Are ‘Happening That People Would Want to Be Happening’

Series’ creator tells TheWrap he’s “very, very excited about the coming months”

| May 8, 2020 @ 1:06 PM Last Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 5:24 PM
Community Regional Holiday Musical

NBC

“Community” fans, prepare to break out your #SixSeasonsAndAMovie battlecry once more: Dan Harmon says conversations are “happening that people would want to be happening” about a reunion movie and that he’s “very, very excited about the coming months.”

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for ‘Community,’ both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” Harmon, who created the series, told TheWrap on Friday. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen.”

“I mean, when you’re part of the ‘Community’ family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised,” he continued. “So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

Also Read: 'Community' Cast to Reunite in Table Read for Coronavirus Relief

Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produced “Community” during its five-season run on NBC and then its final season on Yahoo Screen, declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

All six seasons of “Community” became available on Netflix last month, sparking #SixSeasonsAndAMovie conversations among both OG fans and new ones who are just now discovering the show while in quarantine.

And yesterday, news broke that gave the “Community” community more reason to hope for a reunion movie than they’ve ever had before: Harmon and “Community” stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover will reunite later this month for a charity table read.

The cast and creator will be reading the Season 5 episode “Cooperative Polygraphy” for a special that will stream on the “Community” YouTube page on May 18 at 2 p.m. PT and will also include a fan Q&A.

Also Read: All the Summer Broadcast TV Shows Completed Pre-Pandemic, From 'Titan Games' to 'Agents of SHIELD'

The table read will benefit José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Both organizations work to provide meals to those in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The episode, which originally aired in 2014, took place in the immediate aftermath of Chevy Chase’s exit from the series and sees the remaining characters subjected to lie detecter tests as part of the requirements of Pierce’s will. The episode was written by staff writer Alex Rubens, who also works on Harmon’s currently airing series “Rick and Morty” — which just returned with its new season last Sunday.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Misery Index TBS
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • The Big Flower Fight Trailer Netflix
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Labor of Love cast Fox
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • Naked and Afraid Discovery
  • Titan Games Dwayne Johnson NBC
  • NBC
  • World of Dance - Season 4 NBC
  • Craftopia HBO Max HBO Max
  • Legendary HBO Max HBO Max
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max HBO Max
  • Not Too Late Show With Elmo HBO Max HBO Max
  • Love Life Anna Kendrick HBO Max
  • GAME ON! CBS
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance the Other Way TLC
  • NOS4A2 AMC/BBC America
  • Fuller House Netflix
  • “’The Bachelor_ The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ ABC
  • Dirty John USA Network
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • Spectrum
  • ADAM SCOTT Dont ABC
  • Pokemon Journeys The Series Netflix
  • Love Victor Hulu
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 51

Here’s when 50 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE