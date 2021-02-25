Criminal Minds

CBS

Why Paramount+ Is Reviving ‘Criminal Minds’ – Just One Year After CBS Cancellation

by | February 25, 2021 @ 3:21 PM

The canceled CBS drama’s second life on Netflix has been so good it’s criminal

Paramount+ is bringing back “Criminal Minds,” both the original series and an expanding fact-based franchise, in a big way.

The streamer now known as CBS All Access is developing a “Criminal Minds” revival and even a complimentary docuseries, “The Real Criminal Minds,” for its post-rebrand days, which are just one week away. Doubling down on a show that was canceled just last year after an impressive 15-season run may seem like an unusual strategy, but “Criminal Minds” found an even better home after CBS.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

SPAC-tacular: 10 Media and Entertainment SPACs to Watch

Ratings: ‘For Life’ Finds a Little More Life With Season 2 Finale
my little pony transformers botbots

‘My Little Pony’ and ‘Transformers: BotBots’ to Be ‘Reimagined’ in 2 New Netflix Animated Series
quiet place mission impossible paramount

Did Paramount Just Put a Nail in the 90-Day Theatrical Window?

ViacomCBS Bets $5 Billion That Paramount+ Can Compete With Disney and Warner
Twilight Zone Jordan Peele

‘The Twilight Zone’ Will Not Return After 2 Seasons at CBS All Access
ViacomCBS Paramount+

Here’s Everything ViacomCBS Just Announced Is Coming to Paramount+
dora fairly oddparents

‘Dora the Explorer’ and ‘The Fairly OddParents’ Are Getting Live-Action Paramount+ Shows
American Tragedy Paramount+

Paramount+ Orders True-Crime Anthology Series ‘American Tragedy’
60 Minutes+

’60 Minutes’ Spinoff Sets March Debut on Paramount+
Fatal Attraction

‘Italian Job,’ ‘Love Story,’ ‘Fatal Attraction’ Among Films Getting Series Adaptations at Paramount+