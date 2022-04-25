Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

AMC

How ‘Better Call Saul’ Keeps an Entire Franchise in Demand | Charts

by | April 25, 2022 @ 10:15 AM

The final season of AMC’s prequel series is driving high interest in both star Bob Odenkirk and ”Breaking Bad“

AMC’s “Better Call Saul” premiered its sixth and final season on April 18, and so far looks on track to be the most in-demand season of the “Breaking Bad” prequel yet. And in the process, it’s bolstering demand for its star and the franchise as a whole.

Currently, demand for “Better Call Saul” the day after its premiere is nearly 60 times that of the average show, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

