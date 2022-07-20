Netflix content budget stock

Netflix finds itself in a precarious position. (TheWrap)

Netflix’s Mixed Earnings Give Hollywood a (Short) Chance to Exhale | Analysis

by and | July 20, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

But how long can investors tolerate bad news, such as a million-subscriber loss, as being good news in the industry’s streaming arms race?

Hollywood is breathing a collective sigh of relief — for now.

Netflix lost almost a million customers in three months time, and then warned Wall Street that the current financial quarter’s new signups will fall 800,000 short of expectations. It was the largest subscriber defection in the company’s history. And that was good news considering the streaming giant originally projected two million subscribers would dump the service.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno

