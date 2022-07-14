Bastille Day represents a prime opportunity to reflect on the impact of the French Revolution — as well as binge TV shows that give you a taste of France. Check out our recommendations for great Netflix shows that, by being filmed on location in Paris, will truly transport you to the famed city this Bastille Day.
"Lupin"
This French mystery thriller series follows Assane, the son of an immigrant from Senegal, who seeks to avenge his father as he takes on the persona of gentleman thief, Lupin, a character written by Maurice Leblanc. The tale of theft and revenge spotlight’s Paris’ finest, from the Louvre to the Jardin du Luxembourg to the Pont des Arts.
"The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties"
The closest French pick that viewers will find to “Selling Sunset,” this luxury real-estate series showcases the best and brightest properties in Paris. Highlighting extravagant homes across Paris to the remote Île de Ré, the Kretz family must balance their clients and their family.
"Chef's Table: France"
Transporting viewers from Paris’ exterior to the finest restaurants in the city, “Chef’s Table: France” gives viewers an inside look into the making of luxurious Parisian dining. Two episodes of the series are set in Paris, following Chef Alain Passard of the city's own L'Arpège and Chef Adeline Grattard of Yam’Tcha.
"Call My Agent!"
The French comedy drama series follows the lives of three talent agents who struggle to keep their demanding clients happy. Set and filmed in the lively city of Paris, the agents must navigate moments when their private and professional lives conflict.
"Emily in Paris"
“Emily in Paris,” Netflix and Darren Star's Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series, takes viewers to Paris through the eyes of the happy-go-lucky Emily Cooper. As Emily navigates her job, friends and relationships in the city, the show highlights locations such as the Place de l'Estrapade, Jardin du Luxembourg and the Panthéon. While this may be divisve among many, a not-insignificant number of fans hold "Emily in Paris" dear as a delightful pleasure -- guilty or no.