CEO Bob Chapek and Disney is expected to be bolstered by strong theme parks attendance in 3Q 2022 earnings. (Getty Images, Christopher Smith/TheWrap

Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek Finally Catching a Break? Wall Street Thinks So

by | August 10, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Shares of the world’s largest entertainment company are on an upswing ahead of Wednesday’s third-quarter earnings report

Disney chairman and chief executive officer Bob Chapek might finally be catching a break going into Wednesday’s third-quarter earnings report after a year of massive miscalculations and dreadful decisions.

As a refresher, he enraged the LGBTQ community with a botched response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, betraying queer employees and fans. He pissed off “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson in an embarrassing public legal battle over releasing the Marvel film. He stunned Hollywood by unceremoniously sacking TV honcho Peter Rice. And don’t even start with Abigail Disney — you know, the granddaughter of the studio’s co-founder with the same last name. She’s none-too-pleased Chapek is getting a $32.5 million paycheck in a year where everything seemed bungled.

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

