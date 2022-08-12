The Grill Focus on AVOD

‘The Great Shift to AVOD': Why Viewers Are Flocking to Ad-Supported Streaming | Video

August 12, 2022

WrapPRO held a virtual panel Thursday, TheGrill: Focus on AVOD presented by FilmRise

As an inflation is expected to give way to a recession in the coming year, consumers are expected to become more and more frugal with their money, including what they spend on entertainment. It’s become urgent for the entertainment industry to establish cheaper and even free ad-supported streaming services to offer its cash-strapped customers.

And the entertainment industry knows it: Disney and Netflix are both planning to offer ad-supported options in the near future, while Warner Bros. Discovery is developing its own free ad-supported TV (or FAST) service.

Sharon Knolle

