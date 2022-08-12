With economic instability expected ahead, Hollywood is rushing to offer cost-conscious consumers an ad-supported streaming option. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video

by | August 12, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Consolidation within the entertainment industry appears on the horizon and avenues streamers are embracing to survive is AVOD and FAST

Audiences shouldn’t take the prolific volume of quality entertainment options currently available for granted, because the entertainment industry may never be quite this crowded again. As Hollywood faces a potential winnowing of content options in the coming years, the ad-supported model is being viewed as a stabilizing force for an uncertain business.

FX Networks president John Landgraf recently said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that we’ve “reached the peak of the Peak TV era” and viewer behavior is beginning to reflect that. Just one-in-five consumers plan to add an additional streaming video on demand (SVOD) service in the next year while 79% report keeping or even reducing their current subscriptions, according to a report from Screen Engine/ASI and streaming network FilmRise provided exclusively to TheWrap.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

