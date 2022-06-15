Rewarded TV wants to pay viewers crypto to watch. (Getty Images, Christopher Smith, TheWrap)

Would You Watch Free Content to Earn Crypto? Rewarded TV Is Banking on It

by | June 15, 2022 @ 10:21 AM

Former advertising exec Krish Arvapally is building a watch-to-earn model similar to one in gaming, but the concept is yet to be proven

Krish Arvapally is making the bet that his new decentralized streaming platform can run without ads or subscriptions — instead, he wants pay you in his own new cryptocurrency to watch content.

Launched last month, Rewarded TV allows users to earn crypto tokens as they watch, and invest the currency back into paying content providers or buying non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support creators. The streaming platform is available on the web and major platforms now, offering thousands of hours of free content, including the Agatha Christie mystery “And Then There Were None” and the Casper Van Dien-led biopic “James Dean: Race With Destiny.” The hope is to monetize Rewarded TV in the future through premium content and perks that viewers can unlock with their RPLAY tokens or cash.

