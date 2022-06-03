Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down after 14 years at the company. (Getty Images, Meta)

What Meta’s Next Chapter Will Look Like Without Sheryl Sandberg | Analysis

by | June 3, 2022 @ 4:31 PM

“She brought rigor and structure to balance Mark’s creativity. She brought gravitas to counter Mark’s occasional recklessness,” Elixirr partner Iliya Rybchin says

Sheryl Sandberg has left massive shoes for Meta to fill.

Sandberg resigned last Wednesday as chief operating officer of Meta, previously Facebook, after 14 years at the tech giant. It was a role she came to define and expand as Facebook matured from a social network startup to an advertising giant. But she leaves the company at a precarious time as founder Mark Zuckerberg seeks to rebrand with a new identity while facing increasing regulatory pressures and a challenged ad business. Now sans Sandberg, Meta’s new leadership structure will have to support Zuckerberg in overcoming these major hurdles without his longtime second in command.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

