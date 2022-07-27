The Walt Disney Co. has reevaluated its policy surrounding advertisements for Hulu, and the streamer will now accept political issue ads.

This move comes after criticisms were leveled at the parent company earlier this week for blocking ads relating to abortion and gun control from running on Hulu.

“After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” Disney said in a statement released Wednesday. “Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.”

