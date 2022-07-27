Disney+ R-Rated Movies Deadpool

Disney/TheWrap

Why Disney+ Has Embraced R-Rated Movies – Even If Parents Don’t Like It | Analysis

by | July 27, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

To catch up to Netflix, the studio needs ”their entire portfolio… they can’t bring that to bear with just G and PG content.“

It didn’t take long after Disney+ added its first R-rated movies to its platform with “Deadpool” and “Logan” last week that some concerned parents claimed Disney had broken its promise to keep such content off the family-friendly service.

“After decades of corporate brilliance establishing itself as the world’s most trusted brand for families, today’s C-level suite at Disney has decided to flush it all down the toilet,” declared Tim Winter, president of Parents Television and Media Council. The conservative-media watchdog group was quick to react after Disney, the world’s biggest entertainment company, announced on Friday that it was rolling out more adult fare on it’s squeaky-clean brand streamer. And they weren’t the only group that wanted to make parents aware of the coming changes.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

