Kevin Feige teasing Marvel's plans at Comic-Con 2022 (Getty Images)

In an Emotional Comic-Con Return, Marvel Showed Fans Its Future | Analysis

by | July 25, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige commanded Hall H once again, but this time with a surprisingly emotional undercurrent

Marvel Studios’ Saturday night Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con is always the hottest ticket of the weekend – and at the first real Comic-Con since 2019, the premiere superhero studio delivered.

That was not so surprising. But what was surprising was how Marvel delivered: by creating an unexpectedly emotional presentation, by stepping back to acknowledge how much the world has changed in the last three years, building excitement for what was to come and acknowledging just how much these movies really mean to the fans. This year’s panel culminated not with hype about future plans or a shocking announcement, but with the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cast huddled around writer/director Ryan Coogler, quietly sobbing after debuting the film’s emotional first trailer on stage while fans were wiping away tears of their own.

Drew Taylor

