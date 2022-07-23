Adam Warlock has arrived in the MCU. During Marvel’s massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, audiences got their first look at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — including Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

As is typical with new MCU characters, he makes a dramatic entrance in the footage, showing up in just the final seconds. Unfortunately, as is also typical, he’s not there for very long. All we see is that he clearly has some kind of conflict with the Guardians. But he looks great.

Though Adam will be making his debut in the MCU via “Guardians of the Galaxy,” his origins in the comics start with a different super family.

In the comics, Adam Warlock first appeared in “Fantastic Four” #66 and #67 (Fantastic Four, of course, had it’s own major reveal at Comic-Con this weekend as well). The character is first known as “Him,” and he was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, though later developed heavily by Roy Thomas and Jim Starlin.

Adam Warlock was created to be an artificial, but literally perfect human. And, considering he was created to be perfect, his powers are plentiful. Adam Warlock — in every iteration of the character — has super strength, speed, durability, stamina, agility, flight, healing and invincibility. The hero can also manipulate cosmic energy and project it outward.

Though he first appears in “Fantastic Four,” he later appears in a handful of “Thor” issues as well. In fact, in the comics, it’s a dispute with Thor that prompts Him to go to space. There, he meets the High Evolutionary who gives him the name “Warlock.” He is later given the name Adam by a group of teens back on Earth.

All that said, there’s a reason Adam Warlock is showing up in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” In the comics, he has encounters with both Gamora and Thanos at one point. (Worth noting he’s also a known ally of Pip the Troll, who we met over in “Eternals” last year).

Of course, Adam Warlock is just a piece of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Elsewhere in the footage, we see Chris Pratt’s Star Lord mourning the loss of the “love of his life” Gamora — only to once again come face to face with her.

This time around, she’s apparently a Ravager leader, heading up the ship that’s currently attacking the Guardians. She doesn’t remember anything about her relationship with Peter because “that wasn’t me” — which, of course, we know is technically true.

“Guardians 3” will also provide a backstory for Rocket Raccoon, who James Gunn described as “the saddest creature in the universe.”

Gunn also noted that the threequel will be the end of these Guardians’ story. He clarified that that doesn’t mean everyone dies, just that the stories that were set in motion in the first movie will conclude.

Ross Lincoln contributed to this reporting.