disney espn

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

Why a Disney Spinoff of ESPN Would Be a Whiff | Analysis

by | August 17, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Despite the urging of activist investor Daniel Loeb, analysts tell TheWrap they’re not sold on the idea

The Walt Disney Company’s share price has risen more than 3% since Monday’s news that activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point has acquired a new stake in the company, though analysts and experts have questioned Loeb’s push to spin off ESPN into a standalone company.

In a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Loeb argued that the sports property “would have greater flexibility to pursue business initiatives that may be more difficult as part of Disney.” But due to a range of financial and streaming factors tied to Disney’s future, many analysts argue that ESPN may be most valuable right where it is.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

chip-n-dale-rescue-rangers

‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Director Akiva Schaffer on Emmy Surprise and an Ugly Sonic Spinoff
netflix disney

Why Disney Shouldn’t Celebrate Beating Netflix’s Global Subscribers Just Yet | Charts
ABC The Bachelorette TV Ratings

‘The Bachelorette’ Powers ABC to a Monday Primetime Ratings Victory
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Movie in the Works at Disney From ‘Hawkeye’ Directors Bert & Bertie
Disneyland Anaheim

Disneyland Hikes Annual Pass Prices, New ‘Inspire Key’ Will Cost $1,599 Per Year
Late Night Women TV Hosts

‘Someday It Won’t Seem So Weird': Why Don’t More Women Host Late-Night TV?

Ratings: WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ Wins Another Friday Night for Fox

‘TikTok Bachelor’ Scores More Viewers Than ABC’s Reality Hit – on a Fraction of the Budget
Cassandra Butcher & Helen Hoehne Split

‘Why Has It Taken 75 Years to Add Black Members?’ Hollywood PR Exec Confronts HFPA President at Festival Event (Exclusive)
Disney Stake Third Point

Disney Shares Rise on Report That Daniel Loeb’s Third Point Has Acquired Big Stake
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts