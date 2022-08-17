Netflix’s Neil Gaiman adaptation overtakes Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“ and Disney+’s ”Obi-Wan Kenobi“

Netflix’s “ The Sandman ” was the standout new series last week. It was the most in-demand recent release, topping the charts with 23.8 times the demand of the average series, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“The Sandman” is the latest screen adaptation of a comic book by Neil Gaiman. Other recent adaptations drawing from his work have consistently been some of the most popular series, including Fox-then-Netflix series “Lucifer” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Good Omens.”

In fact, consistency is one of the best descriptors for how Gaiman’s adaptations resonate with audiences. Recent season premieres almost uniformly peak at around 25 times the average series demand despite premiering on a variety of platforms over the past several years. Knowing this, the choice to adapt “The Sandman” looks like a safe bet by Netflix on a reliable performer.

It was the calm before the storm among new shows in the U.S. this week as multiple platforms cleared out their release schedule ahead of what’s looking to be a battle royale between HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” and Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” in the coming weeks.

Disney+ seems to have learned a lesson about defensive scheduling after premiering “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on May 27, the same day as the massively popular “Stranger Things” dropped its fourth season on Netflix. Since then, Disney+ has pushed back the next “Star Wars” live action series, “Andor,” from Aug. 31 to Sept. 21 to avoid competing with the upcoming shows in those other popular franchises.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., Aug. 6-12, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

After last week’s surge in demand, Prime Video’s “Paper Girls” is quickly falling out of favor with audiences. Demand for the show fell by 22% this week and it just barely made the cut for the top 10 breakout shows.

Despite its demand falling 9% last week, HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” may still bounce back. The final three episodes this season are scheduled to be released on Thursday.

