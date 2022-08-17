the-sandman-tom-sturridge-image

Image via Netflix

‘The Sandman’ Rises and Shines at Top of Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | August 17, 2022 @ 11:33 AM

Netflix’s Neil Gaiman adaptation overtakes Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“ and Disney+’s ”Obi-Wan Kenobi“

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s “The Sandman” was the standout new series last week. It was the most in-demand recent release, topping the charts with 23.8 times the demand of the average series, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

