Brian Stelter John Malone Chris Licht

Brian Stelter (center), John Malone (left), and Chris Licht

Inside Brian Stelter’s Ouster and CNN’s New Direction | Analysis

WAXWORD

by and | August 18, 2022 @ 3:03 PM

“It’s not a good brand position to be the opposite of Fox News,” a network insider says

Brian Stelter had planned to announce his exit from CNN and the cancellation of his show, “Reliable Sources,” which he’s hosted for nine years, on the air on Sunday, according to an individual with knowledge of the show. 

It was not to be. The news leaked on Thursday and once again the CNN newsroom is aflutter with anxiety and rumor: What is new chairman and CEO Chris Licht’s plan for the future of the news network? Why would Stelter, a respected media journalist, get the boot along with his show? Who else is at risk to get the ax after Stelter and, last week, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin? Will the outspoken primetime host Don Lemon or Jim Acosta, the sometimes combative chief domestic correspondent, be next?

