Jeff Zucker Resigns as CNN President After Admitting ‘Consensual Relationship’ With Colleague

CNN boss Jeff Zucker announced his resignation Wednesday in an email sent to all staffers worldwide. He is leaving immediately.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” he wrote. “As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker did not disclose the name of the colleague with whom he had the “consensual relationship,” but his resignation comes a few weeks after tabloids ran with reports that he has been dating Allison Gollust, CNN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, for years.

He continued, “I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute. I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.”

Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent company Time Warner, also sent an email to all staffers.

“I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years,” he wrote. “We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”