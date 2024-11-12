Mainstream Media Sifts Through Wreckage of Trump Victory: ‘A Lot of Journalists Wanted Harris to Win’

Reporters failed to understand the issues that resonated with Trump voters — leaving them scrambling for answers

It was the biggest Republican presidential win since 1988 — and the media didn’t see it coming.

Now, mainstream journalists are grappling with Donald Trump’s decisive victory, with many questioning how they could have missed the Red Wave that was about to come crashing down, while others are taking it as a moment to reflect and determine the best path forward.

Here’s a taste of the post-election reactions: 

  • The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne Jr. said he “missed the signals and frustrations” of Trump voters “that were in plain sight.” 
  • CNN’s Brian Stelter said there’s an “undercurrent of doubt and disillusionment” privately among reporters, with one telling him it’s hard to not see the election “as just a national repudiation of what we do.

