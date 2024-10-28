How Niche Media Players Like Megyn Kelly Won the YouTube Election 2024 Vote

As trust in legacy media continues to erode, more people — whether they’re voting for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump — are turning to YouTube for their 2024 election news.

Steve Krakauer, the executive producer of conservative SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, and David Pakman, who hosts his own progressive political show on YouTube, have seen it firsthand. Their shows — which each have more than 2.6 million YouTube subscribers — approach the election from different viewpoints politically. But both agree that their successes illustrate how it has become a golden age for political commentators who aren’t on traditional network and cable shows.