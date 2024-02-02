“Dave” won’t be back for another season, at least for a while. The music industry-centered FXX comedy series will go on an indefinite hiatus as cocreator and star Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, pursues other projects.

“Making ‘Dave’ has been and continues to be a dream come true. But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well,” Burd said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “For the past 5 years, I’ve poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do.

“I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership,” he added.

Series cocreator Jeff Schaffer recently hinted at the pause for “Dave,” telling TheWrap that Burd was prioritizing a return to music.

“Dave loves doing the show. Dave also loves making music and Dave knows he owes his fans an album now,” Schaffer told TheWrap in an interview promoting the upcoming final season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” “He’s in music land right now… so he really wants to finish that.”

The series followed a fictionalized version of Burd balancing his career in hip hop with a complicated personal life. Season 3 featured huge cameos from Brad Pitt, Drake, Kendall Jenner and more.

“After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of ‘Dave’ right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future,” a spokesperson for FX said in a statement.

“We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP.”