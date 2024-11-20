‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

The series starring Emma Myers debuted at the top of Netflix’s English language TV list

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Netflix and the BBC are continuing the adventures of Pip Fitz-Amobi. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” scored a Season 2 renewal at the streaming giant.

A six-episode second season is set to film in the U.K. in 2025. The series will be produced by Moonage Pictures, which previously worked on “The Gentlemen,” “The Famous Five” and “Bodies,” for BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Three in co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo. This upcoming installment will premiere on Netflix globally everywhere save the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. It will premiere in the U.K. and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. BBC Studios, which brokered the co-production deals with Netflix and ZDFneo, is handling global distribution.

Poppy Cogan, who previously adapted Season 1 from the novel of the same name, will return to write Season 2 alongside author Holly Jackson. Additionally, series star Emma Myers (“Wednesday,” “Family Switch”) will reprise her role as Pip Fitz-Amobi, and Zain Iqbal (“All Crazy Random”) will return as Ravi Singh.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi and Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024
Read Next
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Ending Explained: All Your Questions Answered

Season 2 will focus on the aftermath of Pip solving the Andie Bell case. Though Pip is determined to fix the fallout of her actions and stay away from any more investigations, the universe proves to have other pans when a key witness in the Max Hastings’ trial disappears. “This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the ‘good girl’ she once was,” a press release for the season reads.

“I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!” Jackson said in a statement to press.

“I’m delighted to be back in Little Kilton with Pip and friends for Season 2, and to have the opportunity to bring another of Holly’s gripping stories to the screen,” Cogan added.

Jackson and Cogan will serve as executive producers alongside Matthew Read, Simon Crawford Collins and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures and Lucy Richer, Danielle Scott-Haughton and Katherine Bond for the BBC.

The first season of “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” was a success for Netflix, debuting as No. 1 on the streamer’s Global Top 10 English-language TV list and remaining on the list for multiple weeks. After the series’ debut, Jackson’s novel returned to No. 1 on the NY Times Best timed to the trailer debut and still remains in the top 10.

the-umbrella-academy-cast-netflix
Read Next
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Debut Barely Outpaced by 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' With 8.4 Million Views

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments