“NCIS: Sydney” has been renewed for a second season by both CBS and Paramount+ Australia.

The first season of the international expansion of the “NCIS” franchise launched in November 2023 on CBS in the United States, Global in Canada and Paramount+ Australia. Because of a lack of content due to the SAG and WGA strikes last year, the show moved from Paramount+ to CBS, and the Nov. 14 premiere reached 5.64 million total viewers, setting the fall’s highest broadcast series premiere viewership at that point.

The Australian edition of “NCIS” also rose to the most-streamed CBS series premiere on Paramount+, reaching nearly 10 million viewers across the network and streamer.

“The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

The international installment of the procedural show was originally set to launch solely on Paramount+ and Network 10.

“We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: SYDNEY is returning for a second season,” Morgan O’Neill, executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia said. “We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon.”

“NCIS: Sydney” stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavourne Hazel and William McInnes. The series centers on growing Indo-Pacific international tensions with a team of United States NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) joining forces to monitor naval crimes in an important patch of ocean.

The first season of “NCIS: Sydney” is available to stream on Paramount+.