CBS has added Paramount+ spinoff “NCIS: Sydney” to its fall lineup, the network announced Tuesday.

The Australia-based series, which marks the franchise’s first-ever international edition, premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with new installments of its eight-episode season airing Mondays in the same time slot. Paramount+ Australia members will get a first look at the series as it premieres on the streamer Friday, Nov. 10, with new episodes streaming Mondays on Paramount+.

Originally set to launch solely on Paramount+ and Network 10, “NCIS: Sydney” locks down the Monday 10 p.m. timeslot for CBS as a then-unannounced Paramount+ original was set to take the hour. Reruns of “NCIS” will kick off the franchise Mondays at 9 p.m.

The schedule addition comes as CBS leverages its cross-network hits, including Paramount Network hit “Yellowstone,” which will make its broadcast TV debut on Sundays starting from Season 1.

“’NCIS’ is one of the most popular series in the world and we’re thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “With the addition of ‘NCIS: Sydney,’ our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the ‘NCIS’ teams for over two decades.”

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance lead the main cast as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, respectively.

The cast is rounded out by Sean Sagar (“The Covenant,” “Mea Culpa”), Tuuli Narkle (“Mystery Road: Origin,” “Bad Behaviour”), Mavournee Hazel (“Shantaram,” “Halifax: Retribution”) and William McInnes (“The Newsreader,” “Total Control”).

The official logline is as follows: “With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.”

Hailing from CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia, Morgan O’Neill serves as creator and executive producer alongside EPs for Endemol Shine Australia’s Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary.