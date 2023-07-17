CBS has changed its 2023 fall schedule in light of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Paramount Network’s hit drama from Taylor Sheridan, “Yellowstone,” will now be making its broadcast TV debut on Sundays starting from Season 1.

Based on this new schedule, CBS will have original programming every night of the week as well as 185 hours of original content cumulatively, not including sports. Specific dates for programming as well as additional series will be announced at a later date.

“Yellowstone” won’t be the only Paramount series coming to the broadcast network. The Paramount+ streaming shows “Seal Team” and “FBI True” will also be coming to CBS as well as one more currently unannounced original.

Episodes of the UK version of “Ghosts” will premiere on Thursdays following the conclusion of “Buddy Games.” Similarly, episodes of Paramount+’s “Seal Team” will premiere on CBS Thursdays following the conclusion of “The Challenge USA.”

As for live sports, this fall the network will broadcast select primetime college football games from the Big Ten and Mountain West conferences on Saturdays. CBS will also debut the NWSL Championship Game. As for Sundays, CBS will also air over 100 hours of NFL content for 18 weeks starting Sept. 10 as well as games on Thanksgiving, Christmas, AFC playoff coverage, the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl LVIII, which will broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

The first schedule the network sent ahead of its upfront presentation back in May featured appearances from several scripted series that have not been included on this updated schedule. “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “So Help Me Todd,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Fire Country,” “The Equalizer” and “CSI: Vegas” as well as new series “Matlock” and “Elsbeth” are all missing from this updated lineup. From the network’s original schedule only “NCIS,” “FBI,” “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts” and “Blue Bloods” have survived on the scripted side.

Check out the full schedule below:

Mondays

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “LoterÍa Loca”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “NCIS” (Reruns)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: Currently unannounced Paramount+ original

Tuesdays

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Big Brother”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “FBI True”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “FBI” (reruns)

Wednesdays

8:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Survivor” (Special 90-minute episodes)

9:30 – 11:00 p.m.: “The Amazing Race” (Special 90-minute episodes)

Thursdays

At the start of the 2023 fall season:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Big Brother”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Buddy Games”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “The Challenge USA”

Following the conclusion of “Buddy Games” and “The Challenge USA”:

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Young Sheldon” (Reruns)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Ghosts” (Reruns)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: UK version of “Ghosts”

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: UK version of “Ghosts”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Seal Team”

Fridays

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Price Is Right at Night” / “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Raid the Cage”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Blue Bloods” (Reruns)

Saturdays

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: Encores and sports

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “48 Hours”

Sundays

On football single-header Sundays:

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: “60 Minutes”

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Yellowstone”

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Yellowstone”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Big Brother”

On football double-header Sundays: