Months after the TV upfronts when other networks debuted their lineups, Fox has finally announced its 2023 fall schedule. “The Masked Singer” Season 10, the return of Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares” and Fox’s wholly owned animated comedy “Krapopolis” from Dan Harmon will be leading the network.

Fox will kick off the fall with a Tuesday night dedicated to musical mysteries. “Celebrity Name That Tune,” hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, will return on Sept. 19. It will then be followed by the Season 3 premiere of “I Can See Your Voice.”

But its real season will begin in earnest on Sunday, Sept. 24. That marks the special two-episode premiere of Fox’s latest animated series, “Krapopolis.” From “Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon and starring Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell, the animated comedy follows a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters trying to figure out this whole civilization thing. “Krapopolis” will debut after the Fox NFL Doubleheader on Sept. 24 before moving to its permanent place on Fox’s lineup — Sundays at 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25, will mark the return of Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares,” which is returning after nearly a decade on hiatus. It will then be followed by Season 2 of the competition series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

As covered before, Tuesdays are dedicated to musical competition shows, leaving Wednesdays for “The Masked Singer.” Fox’s massive hit will return for its milestone 10th season and will celebrate with “the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history — with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath,” according to a press release for the series. That will then be followed by a new game show hosted by David Spade, “Snake Oil.” In the new series, contestants are pitched products by a group of entrepreneurs, some of which are the real deal and some of which are con artists. With the help of celebrity guest advisors, whoever can spot the “Snake Oil Salesman” will have the chance to win money.

Thursdays are another night for Gordon Ramsay to shine. “Hell’s Kitchen” will mark its Season 22 premiere, followed by the Season 4 premiere of Will Arnett’s “Lego Masters.”

Fox’s WWE Friday Night Smackdowns will continue throughout the fall. Finally, the week will conclude with Fox’s animation domination block, which now includes “The Simpsons,” “Krapopolis,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy.”

Additionally, the network plans to premiere new seasons of its renewed and announced series some time during the 2023-2024 season. Those series include scripted series “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Accused,” “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Doc,” “Rescue: HI-Surf,” “Animal Control” and “Grimsburg” as well as unscripted series “Farmer Wants a Wife,” “Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular,” “The Masked Singer,” “Next Level Chef” and “We Are Family.” The premiere dates for these shows will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the full fall schedule. All times are in ET/PT unless noted otherwise:

Tuesday, Sept. 19:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Name That Tune” (Season Premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “I Can See Your Voice” (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 24 (Immediately Following Fox NFL Doubleheader):

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Krapopolis” (Special Two-Episode Preview Event)

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Kitchen Nightmares” (Series Return / Season Premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Masked Singer” (Season Premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Snake Oil” (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28:

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Hell’s Kitchen” (Season Premiere)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Lego Masters” (Season Premiere)

Fridays (Ongoing)

8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: Fox’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Sunday, Oct. 1