Fox’s upcoming animated comedy series “Krapopolis” has secured a September premiere date.

The series, created by “Community” and “Rick and Morty” writer Dan Harmon, will debut Sept. 24 on Fox with its first two episodes at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT following the NFL doubleheader.

“Krapopolis” will then move to its permanent timeslot at 8:30-9 p.m. ET/PT the following week on Oct. 1. Beginning that week, “The Simpsons” will kick off Sunday nights at 8 p.m., with “Krapopolis” following at 8:30 p.m. before “Bob’s Burgers” airs at 9 p.m. and “Family Guy” premieres at 9:30 p.m.

The series, which already secured an early renewal for its second and third installments last year, centers on a dysfunctional family of humans, monsters and gods in mythical ancient Greece who do their best to run one of the world’s first cities as the family attempts to transform “savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling civilization,” per the official logline.

The Fox-owned series is led by a voice cast that includes Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso,” “Game of Thrones”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).

Ayoade takes on the role of Tyrannis, the narcissistic mortal son of a goddess who has been named King of Krapopolis, while Waddingham plays his mother Deliria, the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Berry voices Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur, who is a half-centaur, half-manticore while Murphy voices Tyrannis’ half-sister, Stupendous, and Trussell plays Tyrannis’ half-brother, Hippocampus.

Hailing from Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment, Harmon serves a creator and executive producer alongside EPs Steve Levy, Jordan Young, who also serves as showrunner for season one, and Alex Rubens, who is set to showrun for the second and third installments.