Dan Harmon’s Fox Animated Series ‘Krapopolis’ to Star Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry

Dan Harmon has set the voice stars of his upcoming Fox animated series “Krapopolis,” casting Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders”) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”) as the leads of the comedy set in mythical ancient Greece, Fox revealed Wednesday during the virtual Television Critics Association press tour.

The “Rick and Morty” and “Community” mastermind’s new series, which is set to premiere on the broadcast network in 2022, “centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”

Per Fox, “In the series, Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity – she’s known as the trashy one. Berry is Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.”

“Krapopolis” is the first series under Harmon’s direct animation deal with Fox Entertainment, which was signed last year. The series is fully owned by Fox, produced by its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, and marks the first show at Fox to move forward under the network’s broadcast direct model.

But wait, there’s more firsts.

As Fox has previously revealed, “Krapopolis” will be the “first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as Fox and Bento Box enter the NFT business.” Per the network, “The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for ‘Krapopolis’ that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans.”

In fact, along with this casting announcement, Fox said an NFT of the “Krapopolis” cast image (seen above) “is minted on the Eluvio content blockchain with token metadata.”

Harmon, who is best known as the creator of “Community” and the co-creator and executive producer of the Emmy-winning “Rick & Morty,” created “Krapopolis” and will executive produce alongside Jordan Young (“Drawn Together,” “Bojack Horseman”), who is serving as showrunner.